Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Inquiry hears no loyalty points for farmer after 30 years with supermarket

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated March 13 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AUSVEG chair Bill Bulmer has told a supermarket inquiry that the nation is at risk of becoming a net vegetable importer. Picture supplied.
AUSVEG chair Bill Bulmer has told a supermarket inquiry that the nation is at risk of becoming a net vegetable importer. Picture supplied.

AUSVEG chair Bill Bulmer received a phone call from a desperate producer this week that hammered home how the market dominance of Coles and Woolworths was crippling many farm businesses, a senate inquiry has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.