The people and topics at the 2024 Zanda McDonald Impact Summit in Queenstown

From what works in agriculture advocacy to what McDonald's customers are asking for, the 2024 Zanda McDonald Impact Summit packed quite the punch.
Held in Queenstown in New Zealand this week, the event is run alongside the announcement of the 2024 Zanda McDonald Award winners, which this year was taken out by NZ's Nancy Crawshaw and Australia's Tessa Chartres.
This is the tenth anniversary of the Award, which celebrates future leaders in agriculture and supports their development through a top-class mentoring program.
The Summit, which features two days of talks from high-calibre speakers, has built up around the Award. This year's theme was "Guilt-Free Farming - Feeding and Clothing a Hungry World."
It brought together cutting-edge scientific, economic and societal information in the food and fibre sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.