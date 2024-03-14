Loads of unloved properties auctioned by SA council for unpaid rates

There were bargains aplenty and more than a few upset bidders as a South Australian country council sold a swag of properties on Wednesdayt because of unpaid rates.
The Mount Remarkable District Council, located between the top of the Spencer Gulf and the southern Flinders Ranges, sold more than 20 properties for non-payment of rates.
On almost all auctions conducted by Andy Edwards of Nutrien Harcourts, the properties sold for more than they owed.
One of the exceptions was a tiny block in Melrose which sold for $1000 but had council arrears of $14,111.
Of the properties identified for sale, one has a town hall, four have a home but most are vacant land.
Council was told the capital value of 11 of the properties was less than the amount owed in rates.
The last time the council went through the sale process for collection of unpaid rates was several decades ago.
Auctions were held online and face-to-face on Wednesday, March 13 conducted by Nutrien Harcourts Melrose.
The vacant Bruce Memorial Hall at Bruce in the Mid North is also to be offered.
The isolated hall was said to be have been built to commemorate those who served in World War 1.
An online petition attempting to halt the sale of the hall raised 5643 signatures.
Records show the hall's council rate arrears at almost $25,000 and with little bidding sold quickly for $26,000.
The historic Melrose Institute in the Flinders Ranges hosted the auctions for those who wish to attend in person.
The council's main office is in Melrose.
Properties in Paragums Road, Spratt Street and Nott Street were listed for sale in Melrose.
Also at the Melrose Institute, properties will be sold in Port Germein, just north of Port Pirie.
Those properties include vacant lots in size from 780 square metres up to two hectares.
Blocks at Hammond, in the southern Flinders Ranges, were offered in Centenary Road, O'Donoghue Road, and a disused reservoir on about five hectares in Hammond is also to be offered.
A cottage at Booleroo Road, Willowie is on the sale list.
Two properties are on offer at Booleroo Centre in the southern Flinders Ranges - Stephens Street and William Street. One block has a home the other is vacant.
Two lots are being offered at Appila in the Mid North - a home in Babbage Road and a landlocked property within a cropping paddock near Appila Road.
A house and shedding in Reservoir Road, Baroota (north-east of Port Pirie) on about eight hectares is to be offered.
The sale listings state the properties will be auctioned and contracted "as is" on the date of settlement..
An online link to bid online was provided to registered bidders.
Properties could not be purchased through the council before the auction date.
The complete sale results:
Lot one - vacant block, Panape Street, Port Germein. Council arrears - $23,751. Sold for $65,000.
Lot two - vacant block in Olivebank St, Port Germein. Council arrears - $25,317. Sold for $75,000.
Lot three - vacant block Havers Avenue, Port Germein. Council arrears - $16,191. Sold for $42,000.
Lot four - vacant block, Port Germein Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $17,953. Sold for $67,000.
Lot five - vacant block, Port Germein Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $4634. Sold for $16,000.
Lot six - vacant block in Port Germein Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $6987. Sold for $12,000.
Lot seven - vacant block in Port Germein Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $7567. Sold for $26,000.
Lot eight - house and sheds (20 acres), Pole Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $18,654. Sold for $200,000.
Lot nine - house and shed (20 acres), Reservoir Road, Baroota, Port Germein. Council arrears - $29,475. Sold for $175,000.
Lot 10 - vacant land (5.2 acres), Port Germein Road, Port Germein. Council arrears - $7425. Sold for $35,000.
Lot 11 - house - Babbage Road, Appila (0.7 acre). Council arrears - $16,709. Sold for $19,000.
Lot 13 - house - Stephens Street, Booleroo Centre, Council arrears - $16,386. Sold for $60,000.
Lot 16 - vacant block, William Street, Booleroo Centre. Council arrears - $54,447. Sold for $35,000.
Lot 17 - house and land (1.6 acre) Booleroo Road, Willowie. Council arrears - $11,065. Sold for $28,000.
Lot 18 - vacant blocks (0.7 acre), Centenary Road, Hammond. Council arrears - $1722. Sold for $9000.
Lot 19 - vacant blocks (0.5 acre), O'Donoghue Road, Hammond. Council arrears - $17,899. Sold for $5000.
Lot 20 - reservoir, (11 acres) Foulis Road, Hammond. Council arrears - $20,369. Sold for $19,000.
Lot 21 - Townsend Street, Bruce - Bruce Hall, Council arrears - $24,780. Sold for $26,000.
Lot 23 - landlocked vacant block, Paragums Road, Melrose. Council arrears - $19,154. Sold for $3500.
Lot 24 - Small block, Spratt Street, Melrose. Council arrears - $13,989. Sold for $4000.
Lot 25 - Small block, Nott Street, Melrose. Council arrears $14,111. Sold for $1000.
