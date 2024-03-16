Irrigation powerhouse on offer in South Gippsland

An irrigated powerhouse in South Gippsland is on the market again at Gelliondale.
Located about 10km from Yarram, the 328ha (810 acre) property is currently running beef but has operated as a dairy farm before.
No price has been offered for this selling campaign by LAWD but the farm was offered to the market several years ago for $4 million.
The farm's key attributes are its large scale and first-class irrigation infrastructure including centre pivot irrigation.
It has access to two bores, a 25 megalitre storage dam and offers further irrigation development opportunity..
High-security ground water entitlements of 625 megalitres enable year-round feed production regardless of the seasons.
It is close to the ocean and offers high annual rainfall of around 635mm.
Agents say the farm boasts highly productive soil types, mostly black and brown alluvial loams.
They say the farm is suited to "a range of agricultural pursuits including beef breeding, fattening or dairy".
It has South Gippsland Highway frontage and an internal roadway system for the movement of livestock and machinery.
Fencing is rated as "excellent" across its 46 watered paddocks.
Fit for purpose infrastructure includes ProWay cattle yards, two machinery sheds and workshop.
Other improvements include a five-bedroom brick home.
The property is offered for sale through expressions of interest closing on May 1.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Nathan Cleeland on 0497 114568 and Danny Thomas on 0439 349977.
