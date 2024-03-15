Blue ribbon Maranoa country offers exclusion fenced grazing | Video

Blue ribbon 4484 hectare (11,081 acre) Maranoa grazing property Wongabel is being offered for sale by the Darlington family after 107 years of ownership.
Located 24km from Surat, 104km from Roma, and 216km from Dalby, the property is well located to both livestock selling complexes and feedlots.
The undulating, selectively cleared bauhinia, bottle tree, belah country has been disc ploughed and improved with buffel, bambatsi, Queensland blue grass and Mitchell grass.
Wongabel also has 324ha (800 acres) of cultivation.
The exclusion fenced property is divided into 13 main grazing paddocks, with 12 of the paddocks connected to a central laneway system leading to the main yards.
There are also an additional seven medium size paddocks, including three that have been established with bambatsi pasture and two that are ploughed. There are also two smaller horse paddocks
Most of the fencing is only three years old.
Wongabel is very well watered. A bore drilled in 2019 supplies 21 storage tanks and 45 troughs and there are 10 mostly fenced dams.
The heavy duty 650 head capacity steel cattle yards are equipped with a custom built CIA immobilizer crush, Gallagher scales, NLIS reader panel and an 8m long loading ramp with walkways on both sides.
The three year old undercover sheep yards are set up for 1500 grown sheep. The yards have a Gallagher three way auto draft, scales, NLIS reader and 6m hydraulic lifter.
The second set of sheep yards at the back of the property are used for drafting about 500 grown sheep.
Structural improvements on the exceptionally well developed property include a five stand shearing shed, two large 30x15m sheds, a 13.7x26m workshop, lockable car shed, a hay shed, a horse yards with a large round yard, six silos, an airstrip, and a meat house.
The four bedroom, two bathroom homestead boasts was renovated in 2009 and is set in a stunning mature garden. The wide front verandah leads to a covered barbecue area and there is a floodlit tennis court.
There is also a five bedroom, two bathroom second residence.
Expressions of Interest with Ray White Rural on close on April 18.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or David Felsch, 0488 993 931, Ray White Rural.
