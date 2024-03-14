Grains industry mourns WA leader

The grains industry has paid tribute to a stalwart Western Australian grower advocate.
Pingelly farmer Ray Marshall, who had a lengthy involvement in a number of grain growers organisations, died last week.
Mr Marshall held many roles in his time in grower representative groups, including a stints as president of both the WAFarmers grains council and the WA Grains Group (WAGG), along with time as a director of Grain Producers Australia from 2015 to 2019.
He had a particular interest in the oat industry, serving as the inaugural president of the Western Oats Alliance, now the Grain Industry Association of WA's Oats Council, where his long-term advocacy promoting the consumer and health benefits of oat consumption helped increase demand and therefore on-farm production.
GPA chair, Barry Large said the industry would be poorer for the loss of a man he described as "a true champion".
"Ray was a determined farm leader who contributed an enormous amount of his own time, resources and energy to benefit others - especially growers," he said.
"One of Ray's greatest strengths was his ability to speak his mind and his own truth, freely and openly - and what's best for the grower was always at the forefront of his mind.
