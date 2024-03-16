Keith irrigation farm sells after being offered for around $5m

A quality irrigation property at Keith in south-east South Australia has been formally listed as sold.
Cockatoo Downs had been offered for sale at $4.8 million across its 482 hectares (1190 acres).
At the listed price, the farm was on the market for just over $4000 per acre.
Sold by Elders Real Estate at Keith, the farm offered cropping and grazing opportunities with a 414 megalitre ground water licence including delivery supplement.
About 208 acres of flood irrigation has been sown to canola via three irrigation bores, two with turbine pumps and diesel motors.
The farm is located 12km south-east of Keith on three titles.
Average annual rainfall is said to be around 450mm.
Agents say the farm country is gently undulating with good flats, brown to grey loams over clay and loose limestone.
The property has a history of fertiliser applications with plantings of barley and lucerne.
Pastures consist of clovers, ryegrass and lucerne.
Agents say the property is well fenced with 18 main paddocks with bore water to stock troughs.
Farm improvements include a five-bedroom home with attached granny flat along with a second four-bedroom home.
It has new shedding including plus hay shed, four-stand shearing shed with steel yards, workshop, vehicle shed, two storage sheds and steel cattle yards with crush.
