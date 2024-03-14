This Tasmanian family has supplied a glass and a half for generations

South Riana, Tasmania, farmer Robbie Fielding may have seen a lot of change over his life but one constant remains - his family's loyalty to Cadbury.
Mr Fielding has been supplying milk to Cadbury for 54 years and his father before him was also a supplier of the Tasmanian company.
"We have never thought about changing," Mr Fielding said.
"They always match the price of anyone else.
"They are reliable and pay fortnightly, where as most companies pay monthly.
"We have never had an issue."
Mr Fielding said he and his family have 340 cows that produce 2.5 million litres of milk annually in the robotic dairy.
Despite the modern technology on the farm now, Mr Fielding said it was not always like that.
"There was a lot more manual work back in the day and now you just sit in a tractor and push some buttons," he said with a laugh.
"We had a real old back-out shed, herringbone shed and now we have robots.
"They are all different ways of milking and it's changed completely."
Cadbury spokesperson Andrew Bacon said the relationships the company had with its farming families was "the utmost importance to our business".
"We are incredibly proud to work closely with around 50 Tasmanian dairy farming families, fostering relationships that in some cases have spanned decades," he said.
"A testament to this is our partnership with Robbie Fielding and the Fielding family, which has flourished for over 50 years.
"Relationships such as these are of the utmost importance to our business, as dairy farmers play an integral role in producing the fresh milk needed for our iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.
"By maintaining close working ties with our farmers, we gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities they face at the grassroots level, and work hand in hand to help ensure a sustainable future."
While only an election promise at this stage, North-West farmers are set to benefit from the Liberals' $2 million investment over 18 months to progress planning, designs and approvals of a immersive Cadbury chocolate experience near Hobart, if the party is elected on March 23.
"The new chocolate experience at Cadbury will deliver a new ultra-premium chocolate range, and that means it will need more ultra premium Tasmanian milk too," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"This is great news for Tasmania's dairy farmers, especially in our state's dairy heartland on the North West [Coast]."
