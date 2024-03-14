Farm Online
"No tolerance": Dodgy migrant worker bosses to be named, shamed and barred

Updated March 14 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 1:30pm
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he has "no tolerance" for any abuse of Australia's visa system by rogue employers. Picture supplied.
Immigration minister Andrew Giles has warned employers previously found guilty of having exploited migrant workers that he will be asking them personally why they should not be permanently barred from hiring people on temporary visas in a direct hammer strike against bad actors in the industry.

