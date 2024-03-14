Farmer, Nationals fury at Victoria's "reckless" plan to fast-track renewable projects

New Victorian government plans to fast-track solar and wind renewable projects will reportedly force farmers and local communities to the Supreme Court to protest approvals.
Nationals leader David Littleproud has taken a swipe at Jacinta Allen, saying the Victorian premier's snap announcement had exposed the "unintended consequences" of Labor's "reckless race to renewables."
Under the changes to be introduced on April 1, a final decision for all new renewable projects will be made "within four months" of application.
The projects will also be re-classified as "significant economic developments" to place them in an "accelerated pathway" where the planning panel process and third-party appeals to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal have been scrapped.
These changes remove affordable avenues of appeal and so those wanting to object to a decision made by Victoria's Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny will need to go down the expensive pathway of Supreme Court action.
Renewable developers around the nation jumped on the announcement, including calls for New South Wales government to replicate Victoria's settings to reach its green transition goals.
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano said the government announcement was "a slap in the face" following "years of sham consultation" with farming communities and risked further alienating "frustrated farmers."
"The system is broken. This move is a serious regulatory and planning failure," she said.
"There remains a lack of any regulatory safeguards for landholders who host renewable energy generation, transmission or storage."
In a statement, Premier Allen said the government wanted to "cut the red tape holding back projects" to provide "investment certainty" for renewable energy companies.
However, in referring to local communities, it only said that "third party objections will still have a place in the approvals process" with projects to be monitored to "identify blockers earlier and resolve them faster."
"The current system means that important projects can be tied up for years seeking approval. It delays construction and deters investment," she said.
Meanwhile, Mr Littleproud told ACM Agri that the accelerated planning pathway showed Labor had "lost their social license" in regional Australia.
"No project should be above scrutiny, especially when it involves prime agricultural land and remnant vegetation being ripped up and removed," he said.
"These latest developments are further proof that Labor's reckless race to renewables, which will require 28,000 kilometres of new transmission lines, has unintended consequences."
Industry experts said the move was likely made to reach Victoria's sustainability targets as its infrastructure schedule was becoming increasingly behind schedule and budget.
Victoria's Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said streamlining planning approvals was crucial given the state's "coal fired generators are closing and the cost of fossil fuels are rising globally."
Renewable projects currently stuck in approvals will also be able to access the accelerated pathway.
Ms Germano added that, while the VFF was not against the transition to a renewable energy future, "it is disappointing that rather than improving the regulatory and decision-making framework, the government has instead decided to further erode the limited rights of landholders."
"Our focus is firmly on understanding the detail of this announcement and what it means for farmers and our regional communities," she said.
Mr Littleproud said the situation demanded a national conversation where all energy options must be put on the table, including nuclear energy.
Earlier this week, Liberal leader Peter Dutton promised to reveal six sites for nuclear power plants before the budget in May.
Also, the Victorian government has ruled out used its new fast track planning mechanism to push through routes for the controversial high voltage power line projects.
The VNI West and Western Renewables Link power lines projects were not considered within the scope of a "renewable energy project" which are aimed at wind, solar and battery projects, the government said.
