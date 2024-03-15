Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Big pastoral station for sale, buyers can keep the cattle herd as well

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

One of South Australia's big pastoral stations is up for sale "walk-in walk out".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.