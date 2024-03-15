Big pastoral station for sale, buyers can keep the cattle herd as well

One of South Australia's big pastoral stations is up for sale "walk-in walk out".
Lake Torrens Station takes in a 43,300 hectares (106,997 acres) pastoral lease near Hawker, west of the Flinders Ranges.
Available for the first time in 40 years, the station's sale includes plant and equipment plus 342 cattle and calves at foot on the property.
No price has been offered for the sale which is going to public auction on May 1 at 11am, at the Sofitel Adelaide.
Elders Real Estate agent Adam Chilcott said it was a rare opportunity for buyers as "limited pastoral stations in SA are offered to the public market".
The station famously borders the 5700 square kilometre dry salt lake Lake Torrens which is said to be Australia's second largest lake when filled.
It was discovered by famed explorer Edward John Eyre in 1839.
Lake Torrens was named after Sir Robert Richard Torrens, South Australia's third premier who was well known as the originator of the Torrens title system - a structure for land ownership and registration in South Australia.
The station's location provides easy access via Hawker, and rainfall events over the Elder Range to the east ultimately flow back into the station and create a striking lagoon area.
Agents say the station's current maximum stocking rate is 1360 cattle or 6800 sheep equivalents.
The station has a cover of blue bush, salt bush, native grasses, herbage Agents say the station has "impressive" water availability - locations and access.
From records kept since 1897, average annual rainfall is 271mm at the station.
Water is supplemented by eight bores and numerous pumps, tanks and troughs.
The station's improvements include four sets of cattle yards, a five-stand shearing shed which is not currently utilised, a main residence, machinery shed, workshop and shearers quarters.
The current owners have conservatively stocked the property and maintain EU accreditation for their cattle, agents said.
An opportunity exists to extend water west towards the lake and further utilise the station.
The sale includes specific plant and equipment and cattle accustomed to the country (the number will be specified in a muster during April) and allows a simple transition for the new owner.
Agents said the sale was a "generational opportunity to acquire a productive and manageable pastoral enterprise".
The station will be auctioned at 11am on Wednesday, May 1 at Sofitel, 108 Currie Street, Adelaide.
For more information contact Elders' agents Adam Chilcott on 0447 710 484, Philip Keen on 0438 308605 or Bruce Cameron on 0429 471966.
