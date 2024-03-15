Cotton forecasts 4.5 million bale plus crop

With the 2024 cotton harvest now underway, the industry is confident of markedly better production than was forecast at Christmas.
Cotton Australia (CA) is estimating a crop of at least 4.5 million bales, far higher than the early summer predictions of a harvest dipping below 4 million bales due to the anticipated dry weather correlated with the El Nino weather event.
However, many regions recorded far better summer rainfall than expected which has in turn bolstered yields and overall production.
Harvest is now underway in Central Queensland, around Emerald and in south-west Queensland around St George, with a number of other key cotton producing areas set to commence before the end of the month.
Cotton Australia estimates there was around 480,000 hectares of cotton planted, with the majority in Queensland and New South Wales, with smaller plantings in northern Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Chief executive at Cotton Australia Adam Kay said growers were pleased with the results given early forecasts.
"The rains across our largest growing areas were very welcome and now we are expecting at least 4.5 million bales which will result in more than $3.6 billion for the Australian economy."
In the Emerald region picking is underway on at least one farm although most cotton farmers are expected to grow on the crop with conditions expected to be favourable over the coming weeks to add extra yield to crops.
Reports are that dryland crops are looking very good in spite of relatively low overall seasonal rainfall, with falls arriving at a perfect time for crop development.
The other area where pickers are beginning to move is south-west Queensland, however the yield forecasts are not so strong there.
"Growers are reporting reduced hectares due to the rain arriving too late around St George, while at Dirranbandi there was a lack of available water," Mr Kay said.
However he said just down the road at Mungindi conditions had been excellent, with dryland crops a standout due to timely rain.
In one of the industry's heartlands on the Darling Downs growers started defoliating last Tuesday with picking expected early April.
Dryland crops are going well, with growers hoping for a final 50mm of rain to finish the crop off.
Further south in the Macintrye Valley growers are expecting average yields with boll size down.
Picking is yet to commence and many are looking to the last water and defoliation with picking expected to start in early to mid-April.
In Northern New South Wales, there are a mixed bag of conditions with average to above average crops expected, depending on the location, and picking to start around Easter.
CA regional managers said dryland crops would have benefited from earlier rain however the weather has been kinder to irrigators and the warm days and nights have helped finish the season well.
In the Macquarie Valley results are also likely to be patchy but growers remain optimistic of a reasonable season with picking expected to begin in most regions in April.
While some have reported very healthy crops, cloudy days resulted in lost fruit however summer storms provided excellent conditions for dryland crops resulting in great dryland results.
In southern NSW, growers are planning their last irrigation and are looking towards a start to picking in late April with most of the picking expected to happen in the first week of May.
The irrigated crop ranged from average to slightly above average.
At the other end of the country, Northern Territory growers say their crops are looking ok despite heavy and consistent rain which has hindered production.
Growers have planted around 12,000 hectares, similar to last season, and are hoping for some sunshine to assist fruit development following a particular wet summer.
In Kununurra in northern WA the season is at a different stage, with a couple of weeks left in the planting window.
CA reported wet weather had kept some growers off their paddocks until now and paddocks were being sown now.
