Former NFF president joins Climate Change Authority

Dakota Tait
Updated March 16 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:51am
Former NFF president Fiona Simson has been appointed to the federal agency for five years. Picture by Jamieson Murphy.
Former National Farmers' Federation chair Fiona Simson has been appointed to the the Climate Change Authority (CCA).

