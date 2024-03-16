Former NFF president joins Climate Change Authority

Former National Farmers' Federation chair Fiona Simson has been appointed to the the Climate Change Authority (CCA).
Ms Simson stepped down from the NFF last year, after serving seven years in the top job as the organisation's first female president.
The Gunnedah-based farmer was previously the first female president of NSW Farmers for four years.
Hydro Tasmania chair Richard Bolt has also been appointed to the CCA, while current CEO Brad Arthur has had his tenure extended by 12 months.
Both Ms Simson and Mr Bolt will spend five years as members of the federal agency, which provides independent expert advice to the federal government.
Energy and climate change minister Chris Bowen said Ms Simson had a "wealth of experience and perspectives" which would help inform Australia's climate policy.
The NFF made major strides on climate action during Ms Simson's term as president, including adopting support of a 2050 target for the Australian economy to become net zero.
In 2023, she was elected to the board of the World Farmers' Organisation as the representative of the Oceanian Constituency, covering farmers in Australia and New Zealand.
Farmers for Climate Action has also welcomed the appointment, with CEO Natalie Collard describing Ms Simson as a "true leader in the farm space".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.