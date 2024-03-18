Fonterra program aims to build young farmer connections to dairy

Fonterra is aiming to build young dairy farmer's connections to the industry through an innovative program.
Twenty-five young dairy farmers from across Australia gathered for the fourth annual Proud to be a Dairy Farmer program, held on March 5-7 in Melbourne and South Gippsland.
Spearheaded by the Fonterra Australia Suppliers' Council (FASC), the program is run by farmers for farmers.
It aims to showcase the many rewarding career pathways available within the dairy industry.
This year's participants were selected from the largest pool yet, with the final 25 representing 14 different dairy processors across all states, highlighting the program's continued growth to provide a whole-of-industry experience.
Western Australian farm worker Almira Dall travelled from Perth to attend the program.
She said her local Western Dairy representative encouraged her to apply and was excited to meet others in the same stage of their careers.
"It's been a great opportunity to learn more about the industry and meet other young people working in dairy from different parts of Australia," she said.
"I've made new friends and have even been offered a job."
Across three days, participants were immersed in all that dairy has to offer, visiting two Gippsland dairy farms to see firsthand examples of farmers thinking outside of the box.
They were shown technology integrations and robotic milking, in addition to hearing about different approaches for feed and the infrastructure needed to store it.
While touring Fonterra Australia's Bayswater factory, the group saw the manufacturing process of dairy snacking products, watching how the milk they help produce ends up in products for consumers to enjoy.
The following day was a conference of guest speakers including from Dairy Australia and Gardiner Dairy Foundation.
Participants were exposed to a wide range of topics including career development, mental health and the journey of milk right across the value chain.
Fonterra Australia suppliers' council director and Gippsland dairy farmer Dean Turner, who led this year's program, said the goal was to get participants out of their comfort zone to embrace new thinking, build their industry knowledge and support the career ahead of them.
"All participants came for the same reason, to meet others like them, and celebrate dairy as a great career choice," he said.
"Dairy is full of opportunity, you just need to know how to chase it, how to build it and develop the skills you need for your chosen path.
"That's exactly what the program is about.
"It's giving young farmers exposure to new perspectives, like seeing different ways to farm or hearing from industry representatives from the commercial side of the farmgate.
"The opportunity to ask questions and seek answers is crucial to their development."
A new partnership with Gardiner Dairy Foundation allowed the program to expand by an additional day.
"Our goal is to spark a greater interest in the industry to keep young workers in it for the long-term," Mr Turner said.
The program ended with a Gala Dinner with industry representatives hosted by chef Adrian Richardson at La Luna's Bistro in Carlton North.
Applications for the 2025 Proud to be a Dairy Farmer program will open in October 2024. The program runs in March each year.
To find out more, visit www.proudtobeadairyfarmer.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.