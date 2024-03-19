Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Western Australian artisan butter maker reveals value-adding opportunities

By Mel Williams
March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Carbone says farmers markets are a key to his marketing platform.
Paul Carbone says farmers markets are a key to his marketing platform.

From a small portable kitchen in Kwinana, the Carbone family is churning out Western Australia's only artisan butter using locally sourced fresh milk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.