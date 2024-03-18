Whopeminn offers picturesque escarpment living with grazing option | Video

Whopeminn presents as 149 hectares (367 acres) of picturesque escarpment living set in a private location south east of Toowoomba, which has been developed as a highly productive grazing asset.
Located on Kiepes Road at Upper Flagstone, the freehold property is 6km off New England Highway and 13km from the Toowoomba CBD.
Whopeminn is well designed for a large family or professionals and features a spacious five bedroom, three bathroom homestead boasting panoramic rural views.
Whopeminn has undergone a comprehensive vegetation and pasture development program.
Improved pastures including Rhodes grass, digit, panic, lucerne, Burgundy bean, bisset blue grass, and purple pigeon.
There is also seca stylo in the sandy country at the back of the property, where there are also sandstone cliffs, orchids, stag horns, birds and wildlife the natural springs.
There is also the opportunity camp at the original 'Scout Camp' site.
Whopeminn is divided into 10 paddocks and is currently running 30 cows and calves, 14 weaners and two bulls. The estimated carrying capacity is 40 breeders, or the property could be used for backgrounders.
The solid set of timber and steel cattle yards have an undercover work area.
Water is supplied from a solar equipped bore, which services tanks and troughs as well as the house.
There are also three rainwater tanks and three dams. The average annual rainfall is about 736mm (30 inches)
Other improvements include a 24x8m machinery shed, a 9x9m shed, and two 30x10m poultry sheds that could be used for a number of purposes.
Whopeminn is on the market seeking offers of more than $2.1 million, closing on April 15.
Contact Jack Mantova, 0477 280 430, or Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, Elders Real Estate.
