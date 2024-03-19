Farm Online
Home/News

Large scale sheep, goat opportunity on the market for $40 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 19 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Large scale sheep and goat enterprise Talbalba Aggregation is on the market for $40 million or $200/acre. Picture supplied
Large scale sheep and goat enterprise Talbalba Aggregation is on the market for $40 million or $200/acre. Picture supplied

Large scale, exclusion fenced sheep and goat enterprise Talbalba Aggregation is on the market for $40 million or $495/hectare ($200/acre).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.