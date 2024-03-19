Large scale sheep, goat opportunity on the market for $40 million

Large scale, exclusion fenced sheep and goat enterprise Talbalba Aggregation is on the market for $40 million or $495/hectare ($200/acre).
Covering 80,887ha (199,876 acres), the aggregation straddles the Queensland/NSW border south of Cunnamulla and has an estimated carrying capacity of 40,000 dry sheep equivalents, putting the price at $1000/DSE.
The aggregation is made up of four holdings: Talbalba, Barrygowan, Mintaka and Dunsandle Station and comprises of five freehold titles and four grazing homestead perpetual leases.
Vendor Will Grimwade said the aggregation was currently carrying a body of dry feed including Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass, while the flood plains had highly productive herbage.
"We have been running Dorper sheep in the western part of the aggregation, as well as 50,000 rangelands goats that have a sprinkling of Boer genetics, and have been able to take on agistment cattle when the opportunity presents," Mr Grimwade said.
"One of the most impressive features is that all the land is inside exclusion fences and/or within a cluster, which assists greatly with the control of feral pests and has really boosted our productivity through being able to lock up and spell paddocks."
The aggregation is described as having 34,452ha of wooded alluvial plains, 13,431ha of brigalow, 13,745ha of mulga sandplains, 13,949ha of mulga, 4679ha of gidgee, 472ha of poplar box woodlands and 149ha of open alluvial plains.
The average annual rainfall is 397mm (15.6 inches).
The Grimwade family is based at the modern, four bedroom Talbalba homestead, situated 195km south east of Cunnamulla. The complex also features brand new governess accommodation and a seven bedroom shearers' quarters, as well as a workshop and large shearing and machinery sheds.
A manager is based at the second infrastructure hub at Barrygowan, 135km south east of Cunnamulla.
Barrygowan has a four bedroom homestead with a swimming pool, school room, governess accommodation, two bedroom staff accommodation, sheds, sheep, cattle and goat yards, and an aircraft hangar.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said the aggregation had all weather access and was strategically positioned between major goat processors located at Charleville and Bourke.
"The buyer will have the option to purchase the herd of about 50,000 goats," Mr Medway said.
The size and improvement of properties is also expected to appeal to investors looking to develop carbon and natural capital projects.
