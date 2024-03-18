Farm Online
China cancels a million tonnes of Aussie wheat orders

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
March 18 2024 - 1:14pm
Around a million tonnes' worth of orders of Australian wheat has been cancelled by China. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Chinese wheat importers have cancelled around a million tonnes of orders of Australian wheat in recent weeks in a bearish move for local wheat values.

