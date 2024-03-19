Versatile cattle breeding, backgrounding country heads to auction

Western Downs property Tarawindi is 1886 hectares (4660 acres) of versatile grazing country well suited to breeding and backgrounding.
Located on Apelts Road off the Moonie Highway, the property is situated 37km west of Moonie and 150km south east of Dalby.
Tarawindi comprises of principally brigalow, belah, wilga soils with native and improved pastures and currently has an abundance of both feed and water.
Sections of open, melonhole country have previously been cultivated.
Water is supplied from Bendee Creek, which runs through property and supplies six dams. There are also an additional three dams on the property.
The house dam is equipped with an electric pump and supplies tanks and troughs.
There is also water in the steel construction cattle yards.
Tarawindi's boundary fence is in very good condition and includes sections of exclusion fencing. The internal fencing is described as stock proof.
Improvements include a four bedroom home, two machinery sheds, a hayshed, an old shearing shed, and two silos.
Primary schools are located in both Moonie and Westmar and there is mobile phone service on parts of the property.
Tarawindi will be auctioned by Eastern Rural in Dalby on April 18.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural, Dalby.
