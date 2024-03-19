Farm Online
Home/News

Bensen's YP cropping country back with prices set for the sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 20 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The biggest of the three YP blocks is already under offer after being re-listed at $8500 per acre. Pictures: Ray White.
The biggest of the three YP blocks is already under offer after being re-listed at $8500 per acre. Pictures: Ray White.

Agents have re-listed several blocks of farm land for sale at the top of the YP at Kadina in SA after they failed to sell at auction earlier in the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.