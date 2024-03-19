Bensen's YP cropping country back with prices set for the sale

Agents have re-listed several blocks of farm land for sale at the top of the YP at Kadina in SA after they failed to sell at auction earlier in the year.
A selling price has this time been suggested for the sale of the productive cropping country.
The Bensen family's long-held three blocks on offer take in more than a thousand acres.
When offered early in January through an online auction, it was thought going on recent sales results, the land could make more than $9 million but it struggled to attract bidders.
Ray White agent David Bussenschutt said the YP farming land had been in the Bensen family "for many years".
The big block on Rodda Road, Boors Plain - 299ha (737 acres) - has a price guide of $8500 per acre, or around $6,264,500 in total.
The block on Beare Road, Kadina has been split into two since the auction.
The old three-bedroom homestead and shedding is offered in one parcel across 58ha (143 acres) for a suggested $800,000.
The other adjoining block with the big long paddock and the little gold mine (76ha, 189 acres) is on the market for $1,020,000.
At the January online auction, there were three bidders with the sale price reaching $1.2m or $3715 per arable acre, before also being passed in after not making the reserve.
The third block passed in at the January auction at Copper Coast Highway, Thrington 33ha (80.5 acres) has already sold for $430,000 or $5342 per acre.
Another block of cropping country on 42ha (104 acres) is already listed as being under offer with a suggested price guide of $8500/ac.
The big lot in Boors Plain includes cropping land on both sides of Rodda Road.
Internal fencing has been removed and the property has been continuously cropped.
For more information contact David Bussenschutt on 0429 692511.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.