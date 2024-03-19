Farm Online
Home/Beef

The 'unknowns' at play with beef's potential in the US

By Steve Martyn
March 20 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US beef production is set to fall, opening doors for Australian exports, but it won't be all smooth sailing, Steve Martyn reports.
US beef production is set to fall, opening doors for Australian exports, but it won't be all smooth sailing, Steve Martyn reports.

Following five years of cattle herd liquidation, United States beef production is forecast to fall by a further 5 per cent in 2024 and US beef exports by 7pc over the same period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.