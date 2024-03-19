Triple length trucks called on help solve WA's freight crisis

Triple road trains up to 53.5 metres in length have been approved to help solve the freight crisis across the Nullarbor.
Trucks have been moving across the re-opened Eyre Highway for almost a week now from South Australia to WA but the Trans-Australia Railway remains shut.
Some regions in the arid south-east of WA received their yearly rainfall in just a few days earlier in the month flooding inland areas and closing transport routes.
The rail network carries the bulk of food and other essential supplies into WA.
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator late last week temporarily approved the crossing of the triple-length road trains over the Nullarbor until the rail network can be repaired.
The NHVR has powers to permit the triple trailers "to allow increased freight capacity on alternative road networks during a period when regular rail and road freight routes are cut by natural disaster".
"The NHVR has worked with Main Roads WA and Department for Infrastructure and Transport South Australia to give consent to increased access for road trains up to 53.5 metres between Port Augusta to the WA border, and then internally into WA by way of emergency notice."
The Australian Rail Track Corporation says the rail line between Kalgoorlie and Rawlinna in WA remains closed due to significant flooding.
Work crews have already travelled to some of the remote areas where the line was flooded.
" Recovery efforts and repairs are underway at multiple sections of the track where water has receded however many areas remain impacted by floodwaters," ARTC said yesterday (Monday).
"The best-case scenario would allow us to reopen the line on Sunday, March 24 however this is heavily reliant on weather conditions improving and water levels dropping.
"This timeline will be reassessed in the coming days."
