Farm Online
Home/Weather

La Nina a high chance of returning by spring

By Don White, Weatherwatch
March 22 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Nina a high chance of returning by spring
La Nina a high chance of returning by spring

Moderate El Nino conditions persist in the equatorial Pacific east of the International Date Line, with important oceanic and atmospheric indicators continuing to indicate an ongoing El Nino event. However, there are a lot of signs that it is gradually diminishing. As a result, some models from the United States have already issued a La Nina watch for winter months (2024).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.