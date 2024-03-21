La Nina a high chance of returning by spring

The ramifications of this for eastern and northern Australia are significant. If it occurs it will be the fourth year in the past five years with a La Nina dominating. During the three years to 2023, when the La Nina dominated for the whole period, Australia had close to 20pc above average rainfall. That might not seem significant, but it was sufficient to result in flooding in many major river systems. It also brought more cloud and consequently, lower summer temperatures than in the previous years. Then the 2023-24 El Nino brought higher temperatures again, but warm sea surface temperatures persisted around continental Australia, especially in the east and this resulted in further rain events.