Call for all states to provide discounted sheep eID tags

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 25 2024 - 3:30pm
Funding arrangements for sheep and goat eID tags differ across Australia.
Funding arrangements for sheep and goat eID tags differ across Australia.

More tag rebates for sheep and goat electronic identification could help push producers over the line ahead of next year's mandatory rollout.

