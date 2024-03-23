New rice research deal

An Australian researcher will play a big role in a newly formed body dedicated to investigating wild rice.
The University of Queensland's professor of innovation in agriculture Robert Henry will be involved in the Global Wild Rice Alliance, which will feature researchers from 24 different countries.
This new initiative is dedicated to promoting innovative research on wild rice germplasm resources through strengthening international cooperation under the premise of respecting biodiversity and promoting resource sharing.
Wild rice is a valuable germplasm resource for cultivated rice, with plant breeders increasingly looking at the range of excellent
genes such as disease resistance, insect resistance, and stress resistance that could be incorporated in conventional rice lines.
Prof Henry said these germplasm resources could play a vital role in increasing rice yields, improving quality, and enhancing adaptability.
The wild rice genetics could also play a significant role in combating issues with global climate change.
To achieve this vision, the alliance will use advanced breeding
methods, data mining, and bioinformatics tools to make the most of wild germplasm resources and discover new genes.
At the same time, the alliance is actively pooling the expertise and experience of 26 scientists from 24 countries in related fields to solve the key problem of improving rice yields.
In this process, attention is not only paid to the conservation of wild rice habitats, but also to interdisciplinary research, including ecology, morphology, genetics and biotechnology.
