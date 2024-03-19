GrainGrowers IWD event tackles land price issues

A GrainGrowers International Women's Day (IWD) farm finance and networking event at Lower Norton near Horsham in Victoria tackled difficult farm management topics such as the impact of rising interest rates on farm viability and the difficulties presented by soaring land values.
GrainGrowers hosted the half-day workshop based on feedback from members, combining a financial skill-building workshop with interactive networking opportunities for women in agriculture.
The workshop presented by Agrifocused director, Carmen Quade covers a range of practical exercises including the impact of rising interest rates on loan accessibility, the challenges posed by escalating land prices and insights into strategies for loan acquisition and refinancing.
With land values in the local Wimmera region appreciating at a greater rate than any other major cropping district in the country according to Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) data, the sessions on managing rising land prices were particularly pertinent.
Along with Ms Quade local consultant Pru Cook, Nine Creeks Consulting and AgAsset Farm Management's Renae Piggott spoke at the event.
As part of GrainGrowers' push to increase access to critical information all attendees at the event received take home resources including the Agrifocused Annual Report template.
