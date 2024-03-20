Farm Online
Negotiations continue on Fairlight after being passed in at auction

By Mark Phelps
March 20 2024 - 3:00pm
Negotiations are continuing on the Cape York Peninsula property Fairlight Station after it was passed in at auction. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the 107,064 hectare (264,556 acre) Cape York Peninsula property Fairlight Station after it was passed in for $7.25 million at a Vohland Real Estate auction in Brisbane on Tuesday.

