Little farm has been raising crops and stock free of chemicals for decades

It is pretty rare to find a working farm in the state which has been chemical free for two decades.
Certified organic, Narilla Farm at Finniss on the west coast of Lake Alexandrina in SA is a cropping enterprise operating on biodynamic principals.
The farm takes in 75 hectares (185 acres) where biodynamic methods have been applied across the property for almost 20 years.
Narilla Farm is 15km from Strathalbyn, about 71km from Adelaide's CBD, in the middle of the Fleurieu Peninsula and Adelaide Hills region.
Narilla Farm has been operating as an organic farm for many years and has been certified with NASAA since 2005.
Although the agents from Elders Real Estate say the owners were using biodynamics for some years even before that.
"The well-bred cows and livestock are a testament to the owners, as healthy land has been producing excellent crops and stock for many years," agents said.
No price has been offered for the sale and agents are asking for best offers
Agents say the property is ready for a new home or for the new owner to capitalise on the stock and cropping enterprise.
The farm is fenced into 12 paddocks and when not cropping, the property can sustain 60 breeding cows with calves up to nine months, according to the agents.
The property has power available across the main road. Solar panels support electric fencing.
Water is supplied via SA Mains.
The property is gently undulating, open and well drained.
Farm improvements include a four-bay implement shed, good fencing and cattle yards.
For more information contact Sylvia Jemson-Ledger at Elders Real Estate on 0487 301390.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.