How a Masterchef produces lamb, eggs, crops and veges . . and converts vegans

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 21 2024 - 6:30am
A MasterChef NZ winner, Nadia Lim's life has always been food. For that reason, she want to create the ultimate paddock-to-plate experience in her farm, RoyalBurn Station.
They like their sheep 'a little wild', won't sell an egg that is more than three days old and have taken the paddock-to-plate concept to the extreme.

