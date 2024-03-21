Budds build cattle supply chain delivering top results

For Western Downs beef producers Brodie and Vickie Budd and their son Sam it's all about getting as much as they can from their cattle along the supply chain.
Located on extremely productive brigalow country east of Wandoan, the Budds have developed a highly efficient breeding, backgrounding and finishing operation that aims to lock in efficiencies through to the point of slaughter.
The centrepiece of the Cooaga operation is an impressively designed 1000-head feedlot, which is complete with a recently installed grain tempering plant and new 36x24m commodities storage and handling facility.
"The feedlot gives us the ability to produce export weight cattle while they're still in the milk and two tooth stage," Mr Budd said.
"This is good country so we can finish cattle on grass or pasture, but the feedlot lets us do it regardless of the season and to a consistent quality.
"It may take more organisation, effort and investment, but we have so much more control over our business."
The cattle are managed in B-double sized mobs, with the finished cattle delivered directly to Kilcoy Global Foods using the operation's own truck for the 400km trip.
In addition to 70 per cent wheat, the current ration also contains cotton seed, silage and a liquid feed from Riverina in Warwick.
The molasses-based liquid mix contains other enhancements including Rumensin, as well as vitamins and minerals.
The ingredients are dropped into an 8 cubic metre Penta feeder mounted on a Hino truck and mixed on the way to being delivered in the bunks.
Mr Budd said the HGP treated cattle were typically consuming 13-16kg of ration a day, depending on their stage in the feedlot.
"The ration is designed to make the rumen work as effectively as possible by maximising gut health," he said
"Just before the next delivery we want to see just crumbs of feed left in the feed bunks, not any excess feed left over and certainly not licked shiny clean.
"The aim is to constantly have feed in front of animals with as little wastage as possible."
The tempering plant softens the wheat grains by distorting the seed's coating and increasing the moisture to 22 per cent.
"Tempering results in a 10-15pc increase in the digestibility of the grain, so that's a big win," Mr Budd said.
The formulation of the ration is the domain of Toowoomba-based nutritionist Rob Lawrence from Integrated Animal Production.
"We don't do anything without Rob Lawrence's say so when it comes to feeding cattle," Mr Budd said.
"Rob has been able to develop a system that works very well here and delivers great results, so it's something we just would not change without his advice."
The Wandoan property was purchased by Vickie's parents Dalby-based pork producers Tony and Bev Robin in the mid-1990s.
Additional blocks were added in following years, resulting in about 8000 hectares (20,000 acres) of country.
About 400ha is used to grow forage crops for silage.
"Tony and Bev provided us with such an incredible start," Mr Budd said. "That's a major motivation for us to continue to develop this business."
The feedlot was constructed in 2009, recognising there were efficiencies to be gained along the supply chain.
Next on the development program is to increase the bunk space to 3000 head to maximise the value of the infrastructure.
As part of the expansion plan, the Budds also recently bought Aubigney at Augathella, located about 450km to the west.
The exclusion fenced 7212 hectare (17,822 acre) undulating Mitchell grass downs property will be used to run backgrounders.
"We weren't really looking for more country, but when Bruce Douglas (from Ray White Rural) showed us Aubigney it just ticked all the boxes," Mr Budd said.
"The more we looked at it, the more we liked it, and the more we realised that it would work in extremely well with our existing operation."
During dry times the feeding system is extended to the breeding herd and backgrounder cattle running on Cooaga.
Extended troughs with gravel road accesses have been set up in four smaller paddocks for the feed wagon to deliver a 50pc grain based ration.
"It can be hard to imagine when you see a good season like we have now, but like everywhere it can certainly get very dry here," Mr Budd said.
"We use the equipment and facilities we have on hand to make sure the cattle keep progressing regardless of the season."
Mr Budd had no hesitation in describing what he considered an ideal feedlot animal.
"For us the perfect feedlot animal is about a 420kg Charolais-cross with a 'tinge' of Bos indicus," he said.
"I reckon that gives them plenty of softness and just that bit of hardiness that allows them to handle the conditions and perform in the feedlot and produce a great carcase. The important thing is to have a gain of at least 2kg/day."
In addition to running a 800 head Brahman-cross breeding herd joined to Santa, Simmental, Charolais and Hereford bulls, the Budds also buy in large numbers of weaners, particularly with a strong Charolais influence.
Mr Budd said it was crucial that stress was minimised.
That included an effective vaccination program as well as not "messing" with the hierarchy of the mob.
"They have long ago worked out their pecking order," he said. "They don't need the stress of being boxed with other cattle."
The operation has also shifted almost entirely to helicopter mustering, relying on the skills of Scott Hawkins from Dawson Valley Heliworks.
The efficient cattle gathering process has been facilitated by the construction of larger paddocks and more laneways.
"The cattle are just moved by the helicopter into a lane without any fuss and from there taken to the yards," Mr Budd said. "People who say helicopters are bad for cattle are just wrong.
"It is always about how cattle are handled that matters."
The Budds are shaping up for Beef 2024 with entries in the heavy weight, export classes of the National Carcase Competition.
Winners will be announced at the AMPC National Beef Carcase Competition Awards Dinner on May 7.
