Biosecurity levy sent to Senate committee for scrutiny

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 22 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 1:41pm
Grain Producers Australia and Western Australia farmer Barry Large said the senate committee inquiry into the biosecurity protection levy was critical to shine a light on issues raised by industry.
The government's controversial biosecurity protection levy legislation has been referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport for scrutiny.

