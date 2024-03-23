Two versatile farms on the market in the Murray-Mallee's Borrika district

Two mixed farming opportunities are available in the Murray-Mallee's Borrika district in SA.
Keller's is for sale across 560 hectares (1384 acres) and John's Nest takes in 440ha (1087 acres)of warm grazing and cropping country.
Located about 20km north east of Karoonda and about 100km east of Murray Bridge, agents are offering the the farms in two non-contingent allotments.
Lot one is Kellers on Lush Road, Borrika about 5km from the Karoonda Highway.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say this block offers strong healthy Mallee country, with excellent crop and grazing management.
It is said to have a good balance of open country of Mallee sandy loams and some scrub for shelter.
A bore is equipped with a submersible.
Farm improvements include an implement shed, sheep yards and silos.
Lot two is John's Nest on Sandalwood Road, Borrika.
It is fenced to eight main paddocks.
It is watered by two bores equipped with windmills pumping to tanks and reticulating to troughs.
Agents say the land is generally undulating with some good strong heavier red/brown sandy flats with areas of lighter rises with good stands of veldt grass.
Areas of native Mallee provide good stock shelter.
Farm improvements include a two-bedroom stone home which agents say "requires some work", a hay shed, storage shed and small open front workshop.
"These two healthy Mallee properties represent an outstanding opportunity for the astute purchaser to expand their current agribusiness and acquire some prime Mallee country in this sought after area, renowned for producing quality livestock," agents say.
Expressions of interest close on April 4 (unless sold prior).
For more information contact Gavin Clarke from Elders Real Estate on 0417 859733.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.