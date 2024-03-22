Ag will determine if we make the climate change deadline: environment body

Science is saying humanity has just one generation at best to make progress on climate change, one of the world's most prominent environmental organisations says.
Managing director of The Nature Conservancy, Michael Doane, says it will be the direction that agriculture and food systems take from here that will determine whether we are on time.
And right now, global eyes are very much on Australian livestock, intrigued by the trailblazing work happening in carbon markets and biodiversity, he said.
Mr Doane spoke on a panel about natural capital in action at the recent Wilmot Field Day event, held on-farm near Armidale.
"Current forecasts say that because the world is still in a high-growth phase of food consumption, and we are not producing enough food to keep up with demand, we are going to see around 100 million hectares transformed from native habitat to agriculture over the next decade," he said.
"We can not sacrifice productivity in the way we meet the challenge to feed the world.
"We can't leave communities behind and we can't put strategy on the back of farmers in a way that isn't equitable."
Mr Doane said the team at The Nature Conservancy analysed the question: To what extent can the food system actually become a driver for the restoration cause?
"We found there are many different types of food systems and this variation has created what we now call foodscapes - effectively landscapes transformed by the food system," he said.
"The way we meet the climate challenge will need to vary from foodscape to foodscape.
"What works in one may not work in the next. We need to allow for this in our solutions."
He said Australia's livestock industry was considered highly innovative in the carbon space globally.
"However, despite all the learned discussion and the early adoption going on, the question is what is it going to take to penetrate this everywhere - agriculture is a huge sector," he said.
Also speaking on the panel was the Commonwealth Bank's executive manager for agribusiness sustainability Carmel Onions.
She said while there were loan products offering discounts for investments with natural capital, what banks were predominantly focussed on at this point was building awareness among agriculture clients.
"It's overwhelmingly how much change is going on," she said.
"It's important to be aware of what's coming because farmers need time to make changes to accommodate the transition, rather being rushed into it by export markets and regulators.
"There's alot of new knowledge to get your head around."
