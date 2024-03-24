Walk-in ready dairy farm in northern Victoria on offer for $1.8m

An irrigated dairy farm for sale in northern Victoria might just hit the sweet spot for newcomers to the industry.
The 87 hectare (215 acre) property west of Lockington is on the market for $1.8 million.
That price of around $8372 per acre is still in line with other offers in higher rainfall country in the south-west and Gippsland.
It does come with two homes, solid water allocations, lasered country and a 20-double up dairy plant.
Offered by Luke Ryan from Luke Ryan Real Estate, the Lockington farm in Johnson Road is about 35km south-west of Echuca.
"It is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking farming endeavors or simply embracing a rural lifestyle," Mr Ryan said.
He said it was a "very well set up" dairy farm with quality soils throughout.
Water is a strongpoint with a water re-use dam and pump.
It has two GMW outlets with 3.21 delivery shares, two bores with about 300 megalitres allocation.
Water to the dairy is supplied from its own stock and domestic bore as well as troughs and the house yard.
The dairy is a 20 double up with automatic cup removers, Larson stall gates, 9700 litre De Laval vat, feed system and large yard..
It also has an AI race, drenching race, loading ramp, and a 30Kw solar system on the dairy roof.
There is an automatic back up 50kva two-phase diesel generator with enough grunt to power the whole property if required.
Improvements include two machinery sheds, a hay shed and storage shed.
Mr Ryan said there is a "very good bird cage for those into breeding".
The "West House" is two-bedrooms with a modern kitchen.
The "East House" has three-bedrooms.
Agents say there is plenty of water storage for the homes with five water tanks.
"Whether you're looking to establish a thriving agricultural enterprise or seeking a peaceful retreat to call home, this property offers immense potential," Mr Ryan said.
For more information contact Luke Ryan on 0438 841127.
