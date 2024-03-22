Share farming helps Edith Creek couple realise their ownership dreams

The Tasmanian Dairy Conference and Awards Dinner is the perfect opportunity to network and get recognised by your peers, according to a previous winning couple.
Jeffrey Gijsbers and Monique Mulder, Edith Creek, Tas, were named share farmers of the year at the 2021 event.
Mr Gijsbers, 36, said the award meant they were able to build a reputation within the industry.
"To me, the share farmers award was important because it got our names out there and built that reputation for yourself," he said.
Mr Gijsbers said share farming had played a significant role in the pair's career.
"We were 50/50 ownership at the time [of the award] and we wanted to go to full-time farm ownership," he said.
"If it wasn't for share farming, we wouldn't have been able to buy our own farm.
"I'm from Holland and it is very hard to get into farm ownership in Holland unless your family is in it or you get a leg up."
When asked what advice he would give to this year's nominees, Mr Gijsbers said "surround yourself with good people".
"Learn as much as you can and set strong and achievable goals," he said.
Ryan and Bridget Langley and Craig and Zoe Waterhouse who share farm with Circular Head Farms at Redpa, Tas, and Chudleigh farmers Terry and Catherine Viney could join the Edith Creek duo as north-west Tasmanian winners of the award at this year's Tasmanian Dairy Conference and Awards Dinner being held in Devonport on March 22.
It is guaranteed that a Dairy Plains farmer will win business of the year with Ashburton, Dalmore Dairy and Juniper Lea farms all nominated.
