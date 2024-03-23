Farm Online
Home/Dairy

UDV calls for tweaks to mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct

March 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VFF UDV president Bernie Free says overall the Dairy Code of Conduct has worked well. File picture
VFF UDV president Bernie Free says overall the Dairy Code of Conduct has worked well. File picture

The Victorian Farmers Federation United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (VFF UDV) is calling for tweaks to be made to the mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.