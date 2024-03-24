Farm Online
Eleven dairy bull breeders added to Genetics Australia honour board

March 24 2024 - 6:00pm
The inductee to GA's honour roll at the presentation dinner: Kris and Greg Goulding, Michelle and Con (kneeling) Glennen, Trevor Henry, Luke Wallace (kneeling), Rob and Kerrie Anderson, Geoff Akers (kneeling) and Sandra Bacon Individual photos are available of all breeders at the dinner and photos of other inductees can also be supplied. cheers rick
Eleven Australian farmers whose bulls have made a huge contribution on the national herd and many herds across the globe have been added to the Genetics Australia Honour Board.

