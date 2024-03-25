High performance brigalow belt country again in the spotlight

In demand Queensland brigalow belt country is again in the spotlight with the upcoming auction of Alcheringa on May 3.
Located in the Grosmont district 31km north west of Wandoan and 56km south west of Taroom, the 497 hectares (1228 acres) freehold property offered by Jason and Kylie Bruggemann is situated in a region renowned for its ability to fatten cattle.
The gently undulating country has been fully developed and features highly productive brigalow, belah and softwood scrub soils with tropical pastures and herbages in season.
Apart from the creek area and strategic shade lines, the entire property is arable with extensive contour banks in place.
Alcheringa has little regrowth and has an extremely good Queensland Government vegetation management map in place.
The well fenced property has 12 paddocks with a laneway system to the yards.
The renovated steel yards are equipped with an undercover crush, branding race and new loading facilities.
Water is supplied from five dams and the Grosmont share bore, which reticulates through two turkey nests and an extensive trough network.
The annual average rainfall is about 650mm (26 inches).
Structural improvements include a solid three bedroom home with a large living area with views across the property and a large machinery shed.
Marketing agent David Benham, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Alcheriga was an outstanding property in arguably the best cattle fattening region in Queensland.
"Alcheringa is a superb property with excellent soils, pasture development and access to markets," Mr Benham said.
"The property in the tightly held Grosmont region is a very viable proposition as a fattening property or stud depot."
Alcheringa will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL in Taroom on May 3.
Contact David Benham, 0456 599 070, or Rick Benham, 0457 856 897, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
