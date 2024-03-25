Big result for farmers doing it tough thanks to Gina Rinehart | Photos

Farmers impacted by natural disasters has benefited big time from the generous support of donors, who have kicked in well over $250,000 for the bush charity Rural Aid.
Inspired by Rural Aid patron Gina Rinehart, considerably more than $250,000 was raised during Rural Aid's Lunch Lunch held at the Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane.
The fund raising included an especially commissioned piece by Charles 'Chick' Olsson, which was bought by Mrs Rinehardt to be displayed in the Hancock Agriculture boardroom.
The Long Lunch featured a range of experiential events put under the hammer by master auctioneer Andrew Adcock.
On offer were a lunch for 10 with Mrs Rinehart and Adam Giles, the CEO of Hancock Agriculture and S Kidman & Co, aboard Mrs Rinehart's luxury yacht The World; a racing with the champions event at either Eagle Farm or Doomben; an MLA Best of Beef event; and an experience at AAM's Bective Station near Tamworth.
There was also; a two night stay at the luxury Crystalbrook Vincent hotel in Brisbane; and a visit to Beechmont Estate in the Scenic Rim including dinner at the award winning Paddock Restaurant.
An 11 day APT Kimberley Coastal Expedition cruise from Darwin to Broome also proved extremely popular among the crowd of 350 Rural Aid supporters.
Each of the 35 tables were also able to buy a raffle ticket in a pair of $400 Rossi 'Kidman' boots, manufactured by Mrs Rienhart's recently acquired Rossi Boot Company.
The fund raising for Rural Aid included a $100,000 Queensland Government grant announced by Agriculture Minister Mark Furner.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the charity provided critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through financial, wellbeing and fodder assistance.
"Rural Aid's community programs help create more sustainable communities by building stronger futures for all Australian farmers," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid offers free, confidential counselling to Rural Aid registered farmers and their family.
"Counsellors catch up with their farmers where they're most comfortable; whether it's on farm, in town, or over the phone.
"They are professionally trained to support their clients through all kinds of life challenges and come with an understanding of the unique needs of rural people.
"They can support with practical strategies to help farmers refocus and get back on track."
Rural Aid is now planning a Long Lunch for Goondiwindi on September 13.
