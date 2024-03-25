Farm Online
Big result for farmers doing it tough thanks to Gina Rinehart | Photos

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
March 26 2024 - 10:00am
Artist Chick Olsson (second from left) with Dave Davies, Gina Rinehart and Adam Giles from Handcock Agriculture at the Rural Aid Long Lunch and a donated artwork that sold for $10,000 at the Rural Aid Long Lunch.
Farmers impacted by natural disasters has benefited big time from the generous support of donors, who have kicked in well over $250,000 for the bush charity Rural Aid.

