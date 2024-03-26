Farm Online
NSW pilot program aimed to help Shoalhaven farms and stock survive floods

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 26 2024 - 12:00pm
The Shoalhaven is piloting a program helping farmers protect their stock from floods. Picture supplied.
A State Government pilot program is giving Shoalhaven farmers the chance to put flood refuge mounds on properties to help protect livestock from flooding.

