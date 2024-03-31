Investing in home-grown feed

THERE is great demand this year for quick home-grown feed solutions, with farmers seeking fast options to rejuvenate pastures post-harvest and establish green feed for the colder months ahead.
The need for fast autumn feed not only provides a reprieve for healthier pastures but also extends their longevity into winter.
Here are the key options to consider, their cost advantages and the value of investing in new varieties that have been specifically bred for premium results.
Yields can be maximised by using new varieties. In ryegrass research and breeding, genetic gains for yield are about 1.0 to 1.5 per cent per year on average.
Using outdated varieties from two decades ago could mean lagging by 20-30pc in potential yields.
Even with low input levels, the advantages of new genetics remain apparent.
A comparative analysis from a 2015 trial at Howlong, Vic, showed the contrasting performance of a new and old tetraploid annual ryegrass cultivar under varying input conditions.
Under either a higher or lower input regime, the newer cultivar outperformed Tetila well beyond the higher cost of seed.
A cost-benefit analysis sheds light on the advantages of pasture renewal, specifically through over-sowing with premium Italian ryegrass.
The goal is to rationalise the investment in pasture rejuvenation by highlighting its potential benefits, contrasting them with alternative options like purchasing grain or feed mix.
Similar assessments for perennial pastures consistently underscore the value of strategic pasture renewal coupled with effective grazing management as a reliable investment for boosting productivity.
Article supplied by Barenbrug, website www.barenbrug.com.au.
