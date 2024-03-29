Farm Online
Home/Weather

Warmer seas set to continue influence on rainfall

By Don White, Weatherwatch
March 29 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warmer seas set to continue influence on rainfall
Warmer seas set to continue influence on rainfall

There remains a variety of opinions on how climate change (or global warming by another name) will affect rainfall patterns in Australia in the coming years. A lot of models have been set up but give various results and so are not that useful at the moment. However, there is growing consensus that the ocean temperature patterns and changes will be a fairly significant influence when it comes to rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.