Warmer seas set to continue influence on rainfall

Factoring in all we know at the moment along with the warmer SSTs, then probably the favoured scenario for the future 20-30 years at the moment would see an increase in rainfall in eastern, northern and north west Australia especially in summer and autumn and a decrease in winter and spring rainfall in the south and south west of the country. There are also indications that rainfall variability would increase, with the likelihood of heavier short-term events being the main contributor to any increase in rainfall. There is likely to be increased periods of rainfall deficiencies between rain events and the timing and occurrence of such events will become more difficult to forecast.