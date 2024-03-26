River Point: Top quality horse country in a secluded location | Video

Mid North Coast property River Point is an equine estate boasting 87 hectares (214 acres) of outstanding horse country bound by the Manning River.
Located on Abbotts Falls Road near Wingham, the property, which was formerly known as Edinburgh Park Stud, is complemented by a most spectacular modern homestead and world class equine facilities.
The secluded property has an enviable history of producing highly sought after sale ring yearlings and champions of the track.
Household names born and raised on the farm include: Silent Witness, Royal Merchant, Better Than Ready, Dublin Down, Eleven Eleven, Glenfiddich, Sister Madly, and Rubisaki.
The picturesque property on four titles features highly fertile soils and high growth improved pasture.
In addition to a 4km frontage to the Manning River, there is a 200 megalitre irrigation licence and town water.
The extensive equine infrastructure includes modern barns, veterinary facilities, a walker, round yard, day yards, foaling hub, and a laneway system.
River Point has a luxury homestead positioned to overlook the farm and the river.
There is also a separate manager's residence and staff accommodation.
There are also bitumen roads throughout and hardwood post and rail fenced paddocks.
The property is located about an hour from Port Macquarie and three hours from Sydney.
River Point will be auctioned on April 23.
Contact Clint Donovan, 0421 944 985, and David Chester, 0410 683 466, Donovan & Co, or Craig Hailes, 0439 471 949, LJ Hooker.
