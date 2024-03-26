Farm Online
Cattle prices turn on rain; May outlook strong but it's a see-saw no one can trust

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
The latest plunge the EYCI has taken, and it's turnaround this week. Source MLA.
Cattle prices across most categories have started to creep up again this week after yet another agonising plunge but the see-saw ride the market has been on is clearly frustrating people.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

