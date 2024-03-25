Big SA farm offers reward for hard work at around $900 per acre

Agents reckon those still looking for a bargain farm should check out this property in the south-east of the state.
Taking in 934 hectares (2310 acres), the Tintinara farm is looking for a new owner who doesn't mind putting in the work to get it back in shape.
In recognition of this, the owner has put the farm on the market for $2.1 million, or just over $900 per acre.
"Roll up your sleeves and reap rewards," says agent Greg Window from Spence Dix and Co.
The Tintinara farm is about half an hour west of Keith and less than hour from the coast in the Murray Mallee.
It has good soils ranging from sandy to loam flats with sand ridges.
Average annual rainfall is said to be about 460mm.
It also has a rubble pit.
The grazing pastures consist of veldt grass, couch, natural clovers and grasses.
It is subdivided into 20 paddocks.
An Ajax piston pump is sitting to a bore supplying storage tanks on a hill.
It has two unconnected mains water points.
It also comes with two homes, although Mr Window admits the second brick veneer needs a lot of work.
The main brick residence has three bedrooms.
Farm improvements include two implement sheds, workshop, old Nissan Hut which has been used for shearing plus "good" steel sheep yards.
There are also some older cattle yards, ramp, small pens and another shed.
"Plenty of scope to capitalise on this value for money property, in handy rainfall district, and reap the future rewards," Mr Window said.
He also said the owner was happy with work with the buyer for access for cropping purposes.
