Campers warned to expect a lower Murray River this Easter

Campers have been warned to expect much lower Murray River water levels than they have seen in previous years.
Tent cities traditionally spring up and down the banks of the Murray over Easter.
For many it is a family tradition and they choose their favourite spot each year to catch up family and friends and enjoy the last warmth of summer before the winter arrives.
River operators say be prepare for a low river after several years of high and even flooding flows.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has advised communities downstream of Hume Dam the river may be lower than in recent years over Easter.
Senior director (river operations) Tom Zouch said the high storage volume in Lake Victoria and water available in the Menindee Lakes at this time of year, means less water is required from Hume Dam to supply water all the way to South Australia.
"Our primary focus is to supply this seasons' demand while making sure we're optimising water availability for future seasons," Mr Zouch said.
"That means while there should be reasonable flow in the river, levels will be lower than recent year's over Easter.
"Easter is an important time for local businesses, with peaks in tourism and recreational activities taking place right across the Basin however, we cannot guarantee river levels."
The authority encourages river users to "stay abreast of forecast river levels" and plan their activities accordingly.
"Recreational activities that require deeper water such as boating can take advantage of weir pools along the river where suitable," Mr Zouch said.
"It's important to remember that river levels can change and may not be the same as the last time people visited the river.
It's a reminder to all of us to always consider safety when using our rivers," Mr Zouch said.
To check river levels and forecasts visit the MDBA's River Murray data site.
The years of flooding rains have also left a lot of debris and plant growth in many camping areas and authorities are warning people to take care of their campfires to avoid sparking fires.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.