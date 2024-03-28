'Right to repair' talks in holding pattern

Negotiations between farm leaders and agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers towards what would be an historic "right to repair" agreement are ongoing despite the parties not having met so far this year.
The talks between the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia, representing all major manufacturing brands, and the National Farmers Federation began in January 2023.
They kicked-off shortly after a landmark agreement was inked between the American Farm Bureau Federation and the United States-division of John Deere allowing US farmers' to fix machinery without being forced to use an authorised dealer.
It was hoped the finalising of that document following years of debate would be a global ground breaker to end the long running issue where machinery manufacturers demand the right to repair their machines, even after they have moved into private ownership.
TMA executive director Gary Northover confirmed that while a potential deal was a work-in-progress it remained on the table following several meetings late last year.
He said the US template had formed the foundation for local talks, along with recommendations contained in reviews by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Productivity Commission.
Mr Northover has previously said the negotiations were partly seeking to clarify definitions around the right to repair and the right to modify and to embed safeguards into the agreement.
If the discussions aiming to establish an industry-wide memorandum of understanding in Australia fails to eventuate stakeholders will likely turn to Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh to solve any impasse through regulation.
An agricultural right to repair law would allow farmers to have their machinery fixed by their preferred local repairers or make simple repairs on the farm without fear of voiding warranties.
Farmers have also said it could significantly cut downtime due to repair and part supply delays and to help control costs.
Globally the agricultural right to repair movement has centred around farmers and independent technicians having access to diagnostics and manuals to service machinery, rather than having to go through original equipment manufacturers and their dealers.
The PC recommended in its 2021 review that the then Coalition government impose a "repair supplies obligation" by the end of 2022 and the ACCC concluded that farmers would benefit from more independent competition.
The complex computerised systems and embedded software and specific tools and parts in modern tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery has helped to increase productivity.
However, the ACCC found restricted access to software tools, technical information, and service manuals and parts held by manufacturers was limiting competition in service and repair markets.
Federal laws were introduced in July 2022 requiring all car manufacturers to make repair and service information available to independent repairers on fair and reasonable commercial terms.
The right-to-repair conversation also includes technology such as smart phones, luxury watches and microwave ovens meaning that the government may choose to tackle the situation in pieces rather than pursue a one-size fits all policy setting.
