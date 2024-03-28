Farm Online
'Right to repair' talks in holding pattern

By Jason Gregory
March 28 2024 - 2:00pm
It is hoped a landmark 2023 agreement allowing United States farmers' to fix John Deere machinery without being forced to use an authorised dealer will be a global ground breaker.
Negotiations between farm leaders and agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers towards what would be an historic "right to repair" agreement are ongoing despite the parties not having met so far this year.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

