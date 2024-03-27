Carefully designed mixed farm near Keith on the market

The owners of a Brimbago farm in the south-east SA have put a quarter of century of hard work into Tuckerbag and have now offered their efforts to the highest bidder.
The well established Tuckerbag takes in 446 hectares (1102 acres) near Keith.
The farm is located 18km south east of Keith and 23km north west of Bordertown with access off The Dukes Highway and rear access onto Wurlyana Road.
Agents say the property is a mix of quality open flats continuing into the gently rolling, well sheltered country to the north.
The soils support dryland lucerne, Arrowleaf Clover seed production, canola, barley and oats.
The farm has been running a 700 ewe Merino flock for prime lamb production.
Agents say Tuckerbag's owners developed the property from the ground up, treating it as a blank canvas 26 years ago.
They were able to set it up "in a thoughtful manner" for their aim of mixed farming, ease of management, and production flexibility.
The core to this theme is the wide raceway with single paddocks feeding from that.
There are 15 main paddocks, plus holding areas and two feedlot pens.
Virtually all country that would benefit from claying or delving has been done, agents said.
There is a deep bore at the homestead with submersible, pressure system, interconnected along raceway via poly to a solar submersible.
Concrete troughs line the raceway with poly and concrete tanks.
Mains water is considered a back-up and is used for spraying.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is around 450mm.
An added bonus of Tuckerbag is the 481,264kL irrigation water licence.
Farm improvements include a three-bedroom home, main implement shed and enclosed workshop.
There are also two other implement/storage sheds, a modern two-stand raised board shearing shed, steel bugle sheep yards, adjacent cattle yards, both with ramps.
"Such a well managed and laid out property, it's an impressive mixed farm," Spence Dix and Co agent Greg Window said.
No price has been suggested for the sale.
Expressions of interest close on Thursday, April 11.
For more information contact Mr Window from Spence Dix and Co on 0427 582177.
