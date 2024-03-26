Farm Online
Flystrike and lice treatments face chop from APVMA

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 27 2024 - 6:30am
Under an APVMA proposed decision, Diazonin would no longer be used on sheep.
A number of flystrike and lice treatments look set to be pulled from the Australian market under proposed changes by the Australian Pesticides And Veterinary Medicines Authority.

