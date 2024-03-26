Flystrike and lice treatments face chop from APVMA

A number of flystrike and lice treatments look set to be pulled from the Australian market under proposed changes by the Australian Pesticides And Veterinary Medicines Authority.
A review of the chemical diazonin has proposed that the use of pesticide be outlawed for use on livestock and crops due to concerns about the safety of residues and traces.
The pesticide works by damaging the nervous system of the insects that it targets, but it has also been linked to nervous system damage in humans.
Diazonin has been banned in Europe since 2006 and has been reviewed in Australia numerous times, including in 2007 when its use was outlawed in plunge or shower dips or by jetting.
AAPVMA spokeswoman said following their meeting in September 2022, the Joint FAO/WHO Meeting on pesticides residues released a report highlighting concerns relating to residues from the use of diazinon, an insecticide and acaricide used for the control of pests in various agricultural, horticultural, commercial and veterinary situations, which led to the withdrawal of international maximum residue limits by Codex Alimentarius in 2023.
"Following a review of this latest scientific information, on March 12 the APVMA published its proposed regulatory decision for the reconsideration of diazinon," she said.
"The APVMA is proposing to remove the use of diazinon in all food producing crops and animals, as there is insufficient data to undertake a contemporary risk assessment for human dietary exposure to residues in food following the use of diazinon.
"While there is no immediate concern around food safety or public exposure, the APVMA is not able to be satisfied in relation to the safety of food containing residues of diazinon.
"Additionally, the removal of MRLs at the international level indicates a potential trade risk, which could result in significant trade impacts should shipments be rejected."
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the APVMA's gazette around the issue showed that they were uncomfortable with diazinon's use in several products used for flystrike and wound dressing, as well as some backline treatments for lice.
"The APVMA were unable to ascertain if residues from diazinon meet what is considered safe residue limits in products for human consumption particularly given there has been a lowering of international maximum residue limits for diazinon, nor could they be satisfied about the safety of people using the products," she said.
"WoolProducers will be making a submission into this process but at this stage we haven't had formal consultation with members for our board to determine what our final position will be.
"This is a really vexed issue.
"On one hand, woolgrowers face so many challenges when it comes to maintaining animal health and welfare which is a priority for us all.
"There are only a limited number of products available and with increasing resistance and the breakdown of other chemicals the last thing we can afford is to lose access to effective treatments.
"But in saying that the APVMA have conducted a thorough review of products containing diazinon based on what they refer to as 'available information', and from that they have determined that they're not satisfied that some of them meet safety and trade criteria, even if product labelling was changed or variations to product use were made."
Ms Hall said WoolProducers would be seeking further investigation into diazinon from the APVMA and also calling for the development of other products that assist woolgrowers manage animal health and welfare issues.
Public consultation on the proposed changes is now open until June 11.
