Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Appetite to buy grain increases

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
March 30 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Appetite to buy grain increases
Appetite to buy grain increases

Demand for Australian grain continued to improve last week with 46 grain buying businesses purchasing grain offered for sale through Clear Grain Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.